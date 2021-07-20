First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomes royals to the White House

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcomed Queen Rania, King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan to the White House on Monday. The Jordanian royals visited the first couple during their working visit to Washington, D.C. The meeting marked Queen Rania and Dr. Biden’s first since the college educator became first lady. Her Majesty’s office revealed that the pair “discussed various issues of common interest.”

Sharing photos from her visit with the first lady, Queen Rania wrote, “It was lovely joining U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House today. Her enthusiasm, warmth, and compassion are a pleasure to behold! #Jordan #USA #WashingtonDC.”

The mom of five wore a red Bazaza dress for the occasion, while the president’s wife opted for a white sheath dress and matching blazer.

The King of Jordan tweeted about meeting with his “dear friend.” He wrote, “It was a great pleasure to meet again with my dear friend President Biden. We had excellent talks on strengthening our historical partnership. Thank you @POTUS for your friendship and support. I look forward to building on our joint efforts for peace, stability and prosperity.”