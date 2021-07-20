Emily Ratajkowski reacts to mom-shaming haters calling her a bad mom

Emily Ratajkowski has had enough! The actress and mother is tired of mommy-shaming trolls who have criticized her parenting skills, after she posted a photo on Instagram holding her baby.

Loading the player...

The now deleted post showed the Hollywood star with her 3-month-old son, and fans and followers of the actress were quick to point out she was holding her baby in a unique manner.

However the criticism didn’t stop on her Instagram comments, as she was later trending on Twitter and many online users felt the need to talk about her skills as a mother.

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning in new photos carrying her son, Sylvester Apollo. 😍 Though they look adorb, some have claimed that Emily is being ‘mom-shamed’ for the way she holds her baby. What do you think? 🤔 (📸: @emrata)#EmilyRatajkowski#SylvesterApollopic.twitter.com/5oohtzzKWI — PhilSTAR L!fe (@philstarlife) June 8, 2021

Emily immediately addressed the situation and shared her thoughts on Instagram stories, comparing the backlash to the time Britney Spears was being criticized in the same way, possibly referring to the 2006 incident where the singer was driving with her son on her lap and was photographed by paparazzi.

The actress stated, “We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney and calling her a bad mom,” explaining that as the public is talking about “how we have to ‘do better’ as a culture,” her Instagram comments “are filled with awful remarks” about how she doesn‘t deserve to be a mom, “Shame on you all.”

Emily took a moment to declare that she doesn’t care, “if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it’s incredibly scary to become a parent,” adding that no one deserves to be told by strangers that they are a bad mother.