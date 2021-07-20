Naomi Osaka Barbie doll sold out immediately after launch

Naomi Osaka is definitely a force to be reckoned with! The tennis star has shown the importance of representation, and her popularity among a new generation, now that the Barbie doll modeled after her has sold out immediately after the official release.

Mattel launched the iconic doll as part of their new Barbie Role Model collection, with Naomi’s doll wearing a beautiful Nike dress and a white visor, similar to the outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open.

The 23-year-old star took to Twitter to celebrate the launch of her Barbie doll, introducing the collection and confessing that she hopes “every child is reminded that they can be anything they can be and do anything.”

Naomi is without a doubt a talented tennis player, however she is also admired for being an outspoken famous figure, always sharing her opinions about human rights, mental health and racial injustice.

Carlyle Nuera, the designer in charge of making the unique doll, also admitted he admires Naomi, as her “athletic skill is unmatched,” adding that he personally looks up to the way “she uses her platform, the spotlight on her and her voice, to raise awareness about social justice.”

I first teamed up with @Barbie in 2019 and today we’re introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll. I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything: https://t.co/GrPuW1WkMn



Fun fact : (the doll is wearing my outfit from the 2020 Australian Open lol) pic.twitter.com/DlL98lNfQj — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 12, 2021

This is not the first time Mattel chooses Naomi to represent the brand, also making an appearance in 2019 for their Shero dolls collection, showing once again how much beloved she is among her fanbase.