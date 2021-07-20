Selena Gomez treats Britney Spears to her favorite makeup items from Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez packed some happiness and sent it to Britney Spears. The singer, actress, and businesswoman surprised Spears with a bikini from her new La‘Mariette collection and her favorite makeup items from Rare Beauty.

Britney took social media to share with her fans a photo of the care package she received. “Ok guys ... great news ☀️ !!! When I woke up, I got a very cool box with a bikini in it 👙and my favorite three make up products from @SelenaGomez !!!!,” the “Lucky” singer wrote on her Instagram account. “Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb 💣 and smells very good !!!! Selena .... Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers 😉💅💋 !!!!!!”

Singers Britney Spears (L) and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

In response, Selena commented, “This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it- love you so much.” According to Britney, her ”favorite three makeup products” is the 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist, the Liquid Luminizer Highlight, and the Illuminating Primer.

Whether sending gifts or sharing encouraging words, other top celebrities including, Ariana Grande, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Iggy Azalea, and Miley Cyrus, have also supported the “From the Bottom of My Broken Heart” singer.

After years of fighting in silence and putting her best face on social media, the 39-year-old pop icon spoke directly to the judge and requested the end of her conservatorship, alleging mistreatment from her management team, including her father, Jamie Spears.

In her most recent hearing, the judge allowed the star to hire a private attorney. It has been a significant win for Spears and possibly the light at the end of the tunnel. The decision came ahead of another tearful plea by Spears to remove her father from the conservatorship in open court Wednesday, July 14th.

In addition, Spears wants to press charges for abuse. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” Spears said via remote video. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.” Before her voluntary testimony, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears her request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who attended the hearing in person.