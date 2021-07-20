Vanessa Hudgens gets groovy in her bikini after singing the national anthem at Game Five of NBA Finals 2021

Vanessa Hudgens is feeling herself after an amazing performance at Game Five of the NBA Finals 2021. The 32-year-old actress and singer kicked off the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night with a beautiful performance of the National Anthem that had fans ready to re-watch High School Musical. The next day on July 18th Hudgens shared a stunning photo posing in a colorful groovy bikini with a matching head wrap. She accessorized the look with necklaces, sunglasses, rings, a bracelet, and her belly button ring. Hudgens caption the post, “Loves a set.”

Prior to the bikini pic, Hudgens shared a pic taken before she walked on the floor to perform at the NBA finals. She looked stunning and ready to go in an orange Burberry look with throat tea on hand. “Throat coat tea and @burberry,“ Hudgens wrote in the caption. The throat tea must have worked because she sounded amazing and she looked happy with her performance as fans cheered. After she sang Hudgens got in her Phoenix Suns Jersey to support the team with a cocktail in hand and was one of the many celebrities like Adele and Lil Wayne enjoying the game.