Justin and Hailey Bieber spark pregnancy rumors: ‘Mom and Dad’

Justin Bieber had his fans up in arms Monday after sharing a black and white photo on Instagram with his wife Hailey Baldwin and the caption, “mom and dad.” The comments were immediately filled with comments asking, “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” And “baby on the way?” The couple let people freak out about a possible Bieber baby for 7 hours before Hailey took to the comments and wrote, “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.” It’s not the first time Justin made the world think they were expecting, back in 2019 he posted a fake ultrasound for April Fools day and later apologized.

©@justinbieber



Justin and Hailey Bieber

The Bieber’s went viral last week after a video appeared to show Justin “yelling” at Hailey as they walked through a Las Vegas casino after he performed. One fan came to his defense and said “He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline.” “He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing,” they continued in a separate tweet. “He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

After the video made its rounds people began finding other instances that they believed showed evidence of Justin being rude or passive-aggressive to his wife, including a clip of him closing the car door on Hailey and another of him jumping on a skateboard to cross the street as she tripped trying to catch up.

After the drama, the 24-year-old model seemingly addressed the rumors and defended Justin on her Instagram story with a photo of the couple kissing. “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love.” She wrote over the photo adding, “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bull**** peeps.”