Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate the 3 year anniversary of when she said yes

One of Hollywood’s favorite power couples is celebrating a special anniversary. On Monday, July 19th Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jones each shared an adorable picture timestamped 7/19/18- the day he asked Priyanka to make him the “happiest man in the world.” Nick shared the first adorable selfie of them eating in front of the ocean after she said yes. They both smiled in the camera as she rested her face on her freshly decorated left hand, “3 years ago today. 💍❤️” he captioned the pic. Priyanka commented, “Thank you for asking jaan.. 😍”

Priyanka shared a different and equally adorable photo of them holding hands showing off the huge diamond engagement ring with their noses touching. She wrote a beautiful caption that said, “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you ❤️”

The Jonas brother popped the question in Crete Greece. Nick waited until midnight after Priyanka’s birthday on July 18th to propose with a Tiffany & Co ring he found in London after shutting down the store. “I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Nick told Vogue, explaining she was speechless. “No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence,” the singer recalled. He eventually said, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”