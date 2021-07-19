Eminem’s daughter Hailie Mathers shares rare photo with her boyfriend

Eminem fans all watched his daughter, Hailie Mathers, grow up before their eyes--and now, they can see her share tiny tidbits from her own life on social media.

The 25-year-old posted a rare picture with her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, onto Instagram on Sunday, July 18, flashing a small grin while her other half shows off her huge smile.

She referenced her constant stream of solo selfies in her caption and her love for Evan in her caption, writing, “i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you ❤️‍🔥.”

The comments section under this sweet photo was filled with devoted fans of both Eminem and of Hailey, warning her beau that he needs to be extra careful with her heart. Not only that, a lot of commenters expressed how envious they were of McClintock for locking Hailey down, even comparing their relationship to A$AP Rocky’s recent union with Rihanna.

“This man and ASAP Rocky are winning 🥲,” wrote one fan.

Another took a more aggressive approach, reminding Evan of how protective Eminem is, writing, “Dont hurt her. what ever you do. Your life will go down in history 😂.”

Luckily, Eminem’s brother, Nathan Kane Mathers, commented on the post, writing, “My Homie Evan,” so it looks like her family approves of her longtime love.

Mathers and McClintock, who is also 25, are high school sweethearts who started dating back in 2016. After graduating, they both attended Michigan State University.

Hailie previously told the Daily Mail that her father is supportive of her relationship with McClintock, fighting back against all the jokes fans love to tell about the “Stan” rapper.

“Of course, we are very close,” she said of Eminem.