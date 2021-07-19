Eminem’s daughter Hailie Mathers shares rare photo with her boyfriend

Eminem fans all watched his daughter, Hailie Mathers, grow up before their eyes--and now, they can see her share tiny tidbits from her own life on social media.
The 25-year-old posted a rare picture with her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, onto Instagram on Sunday, July 18, flashing a small grin while her other half shows off her huge smile.
She referenced her constant stream of solo selfies in her caption and her love for Evan in her caption, writing, “i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you ❤️🔥.”
The comments section under this sweet photo was filled with devoted fans of both Eminem and of Hailey, warning her beau that he needs to be extra careful with her heart. Not only that, a lot of commenters expressed how envious they were of McClintock for locking Hailey down, even comparing their relationship to A$AP Rocky’s recent union with Rihanna.
“This man and ASAP Rocky are winning 🥲,” wrote one fan.
Another took a more aggressive approach, reminding Evan of how protective Eminem is, writing, “Dont hurt her. what ever you do. Your life will go down in history 😂.”
Mariah Carey throws shade at Eminem on the anniversary of her song “Obsessed”
Kid Cudi and Eminem’s new collaboration is out
Salma Hayek hilariously spills water on rapper Eminem backstage at the Oscars - see the photos!
Luckily, Eminem’s brother, Nathan Kane Mathers, commented on the post, writing, “My Homie Evan,” so it looks like her family approves of her longtime love.
Mathers and McClintock, who is also 25, are high school sweethearts who started dating back in 2016. After graduating, they both attended Michigan State University.
Hailie previously told the Daily Mail that her father is supportive of her relationship with McClintock, fighting back against all the jokes fans love to tell about the “Stan” rapper.
“Of course, we are very close,” she said of Eminem.
A source went on to tell the outlet that her family has accepted Evan.
“Hailie’s family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cozy nights in rather than hard partying,” the insider shared.
While she has enough of a following to go full-on influencer, Hailie reportedly wanted to test the waters by sharing some of her life on Instagram--but is not yet ready to fully put herself out there.
“She enjoys keeping a low profile, walking her dog and going to fitness classes, hanging out with her friends and holidaying with Evan,” the source told Daily Mail. “She had a normal life at university and was in a sorority, she was popular and focused hard on her studies.”