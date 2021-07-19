Alicia Silverstone and her son Bear posing together
“As If!”

Alicia Silverstone and her son adorably celebrated the 26th anniversary of ‘Clueless’

The film made Silverstone a household name.

Today marks 26 years since the beloved film, ‘Clueless’ graced America’s screens. The ‘90s movie has had a tremendous impact on today’s fashion and it’s lines are so quote-worthy, we’ll be saying them for decades to come. Even lead star of the film,  Alicia Silverstone made it a point to honor the movie’s anniversary.

 

For its anniversary, Silverstone paid homage to the movie that made her a household name, with some help from her adorable son. Earlier today, the 44-year-old actress posted a video to her Instagram that showed her and her 10-year-old son, Bear, reenacting one of the movie’s iconic scenes when Cher is getting questioned by her lawyer father about what she is wearing.

 

The short video showed Silverstone in a white silk dress and her son dressed up in a suit and glasses. She captioned the adorableness, ‘What’s up daddy?! 😂 Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered”

Celeb friends and fans quickly took to the comment section of the post reminiscing on the movie. One comment read, “Legendary! So iconic! Love it!! 😍🔥.” Another fan wrote, “AS IF 😮😮😮😮 omg my 12 year old me is crying that seemed like yesterday.” Fashion designer Christian Siriano commented, “Majorrrrrrrrr 👏👏👏👏👏👏.” One comment acknowledged Bear’s too big for him suit, “I love that his suit is like 8 sizes too big 🤣.”

When Silverstone isn’t reflecting on her acting career, she is busy being a mom to her lookalike son as well as posting about the health brand she co-founded, mykind Organics. Her posts are filled with important information about health and the environment.

