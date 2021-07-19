Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite to take their kids on a special outing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a divorce, but they’ll do anything to keep their kids happy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the musician reunited this weekend to take their four kids—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco on Saturday, July 17.

A museum source told E! News that the family stopped by before opening hours to see the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition—an immersive digital experience, a press release stated, in which “movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants.”

The insider went on to say that Kim, Kanye, and their little ones were joined by their security guards--but not their nannies--and that the former couple kept things “very low key” as they explored the galleries.

“They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye,” the source revealed. “They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!”

This unexpected reunion comes five months after Kim and Kanye filed for divorce. Back in June, the KKW Beauty mogul told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that their marriage ended because of multiple reasons--though she wouldn’t elaborate on what, specifically, caused the split.

“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she said last month. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And, like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn‘t give it my all or not really try.”