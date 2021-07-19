Opening Night Of Cirque du Soleil's "Toruk - The First Flight" - Arrivals
Eiza Gonzalez and her athlete boyfriend were spotted leaving a club together in coordinating outfits

The actress and lacrosse player can’t seem to be apart from one another.

 Eiza Gonzalez and her boyfriend, lacrosse player Paul Rabil are the hottest couple around right now. The couple became Instagram official last week when Gonzalez took to her Instagram stories to congratulate her athlete boyfriend on his sporting milestone. More recently, the couple was spotted out in West Hollywood over the weekend leaving a club together for a friend’s event.

Eiza Gonzalez and boyfriend Paul Rabil©GrosbyGroup
Eiza Gonzalez and boyfriend Paul Rabil in coordinating outfits this past weekend.

For the occasion, the 31-year-old actress wore a black and white printed cropped top with jeans, and a tan blazer over top, with a matching tan purse in her hand. Her brown locks were parted down the middle, and styled wavy. She wore a pair of white open-toed shoes that had a low heel.

Rabil coordinated with his actress girlfriend by dressing casually in a beige t-shirt paired with ripped black jeans, and matching sneakers. At one point as the couple was walking down the street, the lacrosse player lifted his shirt to wipe his sweaty face which gave photographers a glimpse at his toned abs.

Eiza Gonzalez and boyfriend Paul Rabil©GrosbyGroup
Eiza Gonzalez and boyfriend Paul Rabil partying together over the weekend.

This is not the first time Gonzalez and Rabil coordinated their outfits. Earlier this month, the couple was spotted in Venice, California holding hands in coordinated green outfits heading to dinner at Plant Food + Wine restaurant, according to Page Six.

The two seem to spend as much time together as they can while supporting each other’s careers. Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed that Gonzalez joined the 35-year-old athlete in Massachusetts while he was there for training. “They walked into training camp in Massachusetts together for breakfast, as he had a game the next day,” an insider said.

