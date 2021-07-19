Mother of Javier Bardem, actress Pilar Bardem, dies at 82

Renowned Spanish actress Pilar Bardem has died at 82. The mother of Carlos, Mónica, and Javier Bardem passed away on July 18, 2021, at the Ruber Hospital in Madrid due to complications from lung disease.

Carlos took social media to inform the sad news. “We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has died,” Carlos tweeted in Spanish. “She departed in peace and without suffering, surrounded by the love of her family. We know the love and admiration many felt for her, both in Spain and beyond, for her work as an actress and as a fighter who always stood in solidarity. We appreciate with all our heart the love toward our mother. Thank you from her children, Carlos, Mónica, and Javier.”

©GettyImages



Javier Bardem, Carlos Bardem, Pilar Bardem and Monica Bardem at ‘Bardencilla’ restaurant on August 22, 1998 in Madrid, Spain.

Javier Bardem shared an image with his siblings surrounded by their mother’s memorabilia. “We bid farewell to my mom with a heart full of love. With tenderness and a smile,” he wrote. “And with our soul overflowing with gratitude for the thousands and thousands of messages of affection, respect, and admiration for Pilar Bardem. Thank you for this wave of love.”

Penelope Cruz, the wife of Javier Bardem, also shared a tribute to her mother-in-law, which she had the pleasure of working in Live Flesh, No News from God, and Entre Rojas. “Dear Pilar! I look at this photo and wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at the time that fate had wonderful plans to unite us beyond the cinema,” the actress began. “You were always so good to me! You can‘t dream of a better mother-in-law,” she added.