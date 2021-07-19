Sharna Burgess declared her love for Brian Austin Green in a sweet birthday post

Sharna Burgess has a few reasons to smile nowadays. The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro is enjoying some fun in the sun while vacationing on Guadalupe Island and celebrating boyfriend, Brian Austin Green’s birthday.

Burgess took to her Instagram the past few days to tell about her and Green’s adventures including some shark sightings while on their trip.and to put up a love-filled post dedicated to her boyfriend. The Instagram post featured several pictures of the 48-year-old actor and a long caption accompanied it. “Mushy Instagram posts aren’t really your thing… but they are definitely mine so… 😌 Also … you can thank your mum for the next few slides 😍,” Burgess wrote.

“You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was. I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right. Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always…”