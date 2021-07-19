Sharna Burgess declared her love for Brian Austin Green in a sweet birthday post

Sharna Burgess has a few reasons to smile nowadays. The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro is enjoying some fun in the sun while vacationing on Guadalupe Island and celebrating boyfriend, Brian Austin Green’s birthday.
Burgess took to her Instagram the past few days to tell about her and Green’s adventures including some shark sightings while on their trip.and to put up a love-filled post dedicated to her boyfriend. The Instagram post featured several pictures of the 48-year-old actor and a long caption accompanied it. “Mushy Instagram posts aren’t really your thing… but they are definitely mine so… 😌 Also … you can thank your mum for the next few slides 😍,” Burgess wrote.
“You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was. I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right. Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always…”
After the birthday post, the professional dancer shared a photo of the couple kissing in front of a stunning backdrop. Burgess reassured her almost 900k followers that her and Green are “Still alive ;) 🦈.” Clearly the 36-year-old singer is thrilled to be done with the couple’s shark adventures as she posted another picture of the two hugging with the caption, “Still diving… still surviving 😉🦈.” The caption went on to say that Burgess’ wifi isn’t the best and that she has plenty of stories to share once the two are back from their adventurous trip.
The couple first met less than a year ago by accident. “We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together,“ Burgess told People magazine. ”I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome.” The couple seems to be happier than ever!