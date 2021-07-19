Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida.

The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an accompanying music video, which has been viewed more than 150 million times on Youtube.

Her career has only grown in the almost-decade since, and now, she’s reached a new milestone: appearing in the upcoming Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Along with delivering a jaw-dropping photoshoot for the magazine, Anitta also talked to the publication about confidence, becoming a symbol of female empowerment, and what fans can expect from the rest of her career.

“It was very special,” the singer said when asked about the opportunity to appear in Sports Illustrated. “I’m Brazilian, so I didn’t realize how big and important the magazine was. Then I started to understand how iconic it is. And I’m so happy to be a part of it. The team [at the photo shoot] was very nice, and it was so many looks!”

Anitta also delivered some tips on how to feel your best when wearing a bikini.

“It’s very hard for you to feel confident in a bikini,” she admitted. “I think [you just need] to stop thinking overthinking. Sometimes overthink. If you think that you look amazing, you will look amazing. It’s all a matter of mindset.”

Throughout her career, the “Girl From Rio” singer has become a symbol of female empowerment and confidence--but it hasn’t always been easy. Still, she decided to make an effort to love herself, because she realized that if she didn’t, nobody else would.

“If I don‘t think amazing things about myself, who is going to do it? So I just decided to be this person that makes compliments for myself,” she told the mag. “And that’s it. I don’t need other people to embrace my beauty or my personality. I will be the one who thinks it’s amazing. And that’s it.”