Ariana Grande attends Christina Aguilera’s Hollywood Bowl Show with her husband, Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande wouldn’t dare to miss Christina Aguilera’s Hollywood Bowl Show this past weekend. Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, were among those enjoying Aguilera’s sold-out concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

During the night, Grande shared several clips of Xtina performing her iconic hits. “Screaming,” Ariana wrote while the 40-year-old songstress was belting her 2003 single “Fighter.”

©Ariana Grande





Grande also said it was a beautiful show. “I love you. Congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show.”

The “Thank U, Next” interpreter spent the night cheering on Aguilera and mesmerized by her killer vocals. “Dead,” she captioned another video.

©Ariana Grande





Ahead of the concert, The “Genie in a Bottle” songbird revealed to the Los Angeles Times what attendees could expect from her on Friday and Saturday. “I’ve never put so much effort and time into a setlist — songs like “Can’t Hold Us Down” to “Fighter” to some beautiful cover classics like [James Brown’s] “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” she told the publication.

“There’s a reimagined version of ‘Genie [in a Bottle]’ that’s pretty epic,” she added. “There’s a Latin portion of the show where I bring back some of the songs from [2000’s] “Mi Reflejo,” and I’m thinking of doing a reggaeton spin on “What a Girl Wants.” I’m approaching this more like a theater show than a concert; each song will have a different mood, with a storytelling vibe. I love Tim Burton and Danny Elfman’s work together, so there’ll be some cool, dark, mysterious aspects to it as well.”