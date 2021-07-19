Ariana Grande attends Christina Aguilera’s Hollywood Bowl Show with her husband, Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande wouldn’t dare to miss Christina Aguilera’s Hollywood Bowl Show this past weekend. Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, were among those enjoying Aguilera’s sold-out concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
During the night, Grande shared several clips of Xtina performing her iconic hits. “Screaming,” Ariana wrote while the 40-year-old songstress was belting her 2003 single “Fighter.”
Grande also said it was a beautiful show. “I love you. Congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show.”
The “Thank U, Next” interpreter spent the night cheering on Aguilera and mesmerized by her killer vocals. “Dead,” she captioned another video.
Ahead of the concert, The “Genie in a Bottle” songbird revealed to the Los Angeles Times what attendees could expect from her on Friday and Saturday. “I’ve never put so much effort and time into a setlist — songs like “Can’t Hold Us Down” to “Fighter” to some beautiful cover classics like [James Brown’s] “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” she told the publication.
“There’s a reimagined version of ‘Genie [in a Bottle]’ that’s pretty epic,” she added. “There’s a Latin portion of the show where I bring back some of the songs from [2000’s] “Mi Reflejo,” and I’m thinking of doing a reggaeton spin on “What a Girl Wants.” I’m approaching this more like a theater show than a concert; each song will have a different mood, with a storytelling vibe. I love Tim Burton and Danny Elfman’s work together, so there’ll be some cool, dark, mysterious aspects to it as well.”
Next to Ariana was Dalton Gomez, whom she married in May in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito, California. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn‘t be happier,” a representative of the sing revealed to People.
Grande and Gomez started dating in January 2020 and got engaged in December of the same year. The 28-year-old star announced that she would be marrying the 25-year-old real estate agent on social media. “Forever n then some,” Grande said, sharing an image of the giant ring.
Recently, Ariana shared a tiny glimpse at her romantic honeymoon in Amsterdam. Among the singer’s photo dump was one picture showing the newlyweds seated in an oversized pair of wooden clogs. In the picture, Dalton can be seen wearing a jacket and mask, while Ariana—also wearing a mask—looks at him lovingly while wearing a sweater and her signature high ponytail. The also actress shared some photos of the scenery, including a windmill and one of Amsterdam’s famous canals.