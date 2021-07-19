Zac Efron had the sweetest reaction to his first Emmy win

Zac Efron has become an Emmy Award winner! The 33-year-old actor was honored with a Daytime Emmy, after hosting his successful Netflix seriesDown to Earth with Zac Efron.

The eight-episode documentary that premiered last year, follows the Hollywood movie star around the world, in the search for healthy and sustainable ways to live, accompanied by wellness expert Darin Olien.

Zac Efron took to Twitter to celebrate with his fans and followers, showing how grateful he is with the viewers and supporters for watching their incredible journey.

“Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you,” he shared.

The acclaimed show was renewed for a second season and is set to premiere in 2022, currently being filmed in Australia, after Zac decided to move away from Los Angeles when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic started.