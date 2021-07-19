Katy Perry got into a messy food fight while in Prague

Katy Perry knows how to work hard and play even harder. While making and tasting candies in Prague (for starters, where can we sign up for this?), according to her Instagram, the ‘California Gurls’ singer seemed to have gotten into a bit of a food fight.

On Monday, Perry posted to Instagram a series of photos showing herself suited up in a jumpsuit and goggles ready for business during her visit to Chocotopia: Museum of Chocolate in Prague. While there, the singer learned the in depth process of making chocolate treats.

During her trip to the museum, the 36-year-old not only made some fun treats, but it seems that she also got into a messy food fight. The first photo in her post shows a smiling Perry and then another one of her posing with one of the museum workers. Keep swiping and before you know it, the ‘Last Friday Night’ singer and another worker are seen rapidly spraying whipped cream cans onto pies.

Swipe again and the whipped cream cans make sense as a video in Perry’s post shows her and a few others in jumpsuits and goggles gearing up to throw pies at one another. Once they are all in position, the madness begins as pies are seen being thrown everywhere.

‘The One That Got Away’ singer captioned the post, “one time the inside of my nose smelled like barf for days from a pumpkin pie/whipped cream eating contest in highschool. happened again here. ily @chocotopiacz 🍫♥️.”

Celeb friends and fans quickly took to Perry’s comment section of her post. Fellow ‘American Idol’ judge, Lionel Richie asked, “What’s going on here … ?” Another comment read, “the last one🥲.”

Aside from throwing pies in Prague, Perry is busy hanging out with her fiance Orlando Bloom’s ex, Miranda Kerr and the two seem to be rewriting the book on friendship.