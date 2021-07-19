Britney Spears calls out her sister Jamie Lynn for performing her songs on stage

Jamie Lynn Spears is being criticized for not supporting her sister, after Britney Spears’ revealed she didn’t like that the actress and aspiring singer performed her songs on stage without her consent.

Fans of the legendary pop star took to social media to share images and videos of the performance Britney was referring to, which seems to be about Jamie Lynn‘s tribute set at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Britney, who is finally speaking out about how the 13-year conservatorship made her feel, stated that the controversial legal arrangement killed her dreams, and her “so-called support system” hurt her deeply.

The singer explained, “I don‘t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes.” She can also be seen in some of the clips from the award show, awkwardly smiling in the audience while her sister performs.

Following Britney’s statement, Jamie Lynn posted a series of selfies on Instagram, with the caption “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” and fans of the singer were quick to notice that Britney responded by posting a video with the caption “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today.”

Omg i never noticed how annoyed and embarrassed Britney looks while Jamie Lynn sings HER song 😭 pic.twitter.com/olQjrZFvZW — freebritney ★ (@britneyvibess) July 17, 2021

The star also confessed she will not be performing on stage anytime soon, admitting she prefers to share her dancing skills on social media, than have her “dad handling what I wear, say, do or think,” in reference to the difficult situations she faced during her Las Vegas residency.