Lele Pons and Anitta spend all weekend partying: Will they be releasing music together soon?

Lele Pons and Anitta are the latest celebrity duo making the best out of their summer. Recently, the pair spent their weekend sunbathing on a yacht and partying all night in a club.

Pons took social media to update her fans on how she was spending her day. The “Se Te Nota” interpreter strikes a pose next to the Brazilian superstar and Argentinian singer Tini Stoessel while captioning the image “Amigas” (friends) alongside a flag emoji of their countries.

Stoessel paired her vibrant pink bikini with a pair of blue bell-bottom pants and protected her eyes from the sun with grey sunglasses. Anitta rocked a monogrammed red, and white Louis Vuitton bikini ripped cheeky shorts and white sunnies. Lele wore an orange bikini top with a printed orange and blue bottom and a black coverup.

For Anitta, Tini, and Lele, the party continued on land. The “Girl from Rio” singer shared several images of her and Pons having a blast at Fiesta Bresh. A popular Argentinian party that crossover to the United States this year for the first time.

The celebrity BFFs wore fun outfits for their night out. Anitta played with textures and prints by pairing a zebra crop-top with a pair of shorts with patchwork, plaid fabric, and open-toe sandals. At the same time, Pons enjoyed the night with pink glittered knee boots, asymmetrical shorts, and a spaghetti strap cami.

To date, it is unknown if any of the girls are working on an upcoming song together, but fans think this might be the beginning of something explosive on its way.