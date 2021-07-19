Britney Spears sparks engagement rumors after driving Sam Asghari to get coffee with a ring on THAT finger

It’s been a stressful year for Britney Spears as she fights to end her conservatorship but things seem to be looking up for the singer. Last week on July 14th after a heartbreaking testimony that captured the world‘s attention, Britney was approved by the court to hire private attorney Mathew Rosengart. Less than a week later the singer has sparked engagement rumors after being photographed with what looks like a huge diamond ring on her special finger. In photos published by the DailyMail on July 19th, Britney is seen behind the wheel going through a Starbucks drive-through with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in the passenger’s seat. As she reached out to grab her venti iced beverage with whipped cream Britney held her hand out perfectly, as if she was admiring the ring, or wanted it to be seen.

©@samasghari



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

It’s a rare instance to see Britney behind the wheel of a car but she seemed to have gotten them where they needed to go safely. Asghari on the other hand rear ended a driver on Monday, admitting it was his fault. He seemed very chill about the whole situation even though he’s only had the new truck for a couple weeks and shared his positive out look since nobody got hurt. He also claimed it happened because he never put an egg under the new car and ran over it to prevent bad luck.

©@samasghari



Sam Asghari

Britney has been dating the 27-year-old fitness trainer and actor since 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. He has been described as “her rock” and Britney has mentioned him numerous times throughout her testimonies. Last month during her more than 20-minute speech she claimed she is not allowed to get married or have more children because of the conservatorship. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can’t get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don’t want me to have any more children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she told the courts later adding, “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his (expletive) car.”

Following the testimony, Asghari’s friend told PEOPLE, “He‘s ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take that next step and have that full life with him. As a couple, they’ve hidden how they’ve really felt even from people close to them because they were anxious and scared, but now it’s all out there.”

Asghari had remained relatively silent about the conservatorship up until recently. Some #FreeBritney supporters were even beginning to wonder if he was part of some master plan to keep her controlled. But In February of this year following the bombshell New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears he broke his silence about the rumors and wrote in his Instagram story, “Now it‘s important for people to understand that I have no respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie [Spears] is a total dick,” he wrote. “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” Asghari concluded.