Jennifer Lopez shares adorable selfie with her daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has had a great year. The singer and actress has restarted her relationship with Ben Affleck and appears to be happy, healthy and busy, spending time with her family while releasing new hit music.

She uploaded a photo on Instagram with her daughter Emme, 13, and the resemblance between the two is striking.

Jennifer captioned the photo: “#WeekendVibes with my coconut 🥥✨💗” Both Jennifer and Emme smile at the camera and look to be enjoying a sunny day. Jennifer is wearing a white tanktop accessorized with gold hoop earrings and square aviator sunglasses while Emme’s hair sports the distinctive blue color.

Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The couple was married for 10 years and now peacefully co-parent their children.

Over the past year, Lopez and her kids have stayed busy, spending time with Ben Affleck and his family. They’ve been spotted spending time in Disneyworld, having family dinners and more.

Last week, Jennifer and Ben spent some time in Brentwood. “Ben and Jennifer enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart with Emme, Ben’s son Samuel, and another woman. The group sat outdoors in the patio and enjoyed lots of food from various shops,” said an onlooker to E!News.

Ben and Jennifer recently returned from The Hamptons, where they spent their 4th of July weekend. “They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone,” said a source to People Magazine. ”Ben is bonding with Jennifer‘s kids.”