Adele and LeBron James’ manager looked cozy at the NBA finals

Adele and Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent, attended an NBA match together. The pair sat next to each other and looked cozy, prompting many to wonder if they’re an item.

Paul and Adele sat courtside at Phoenix’s Footprint Center, watching the finals between Milwaukee and Phoenix. The match was also attended by LeBron James, whose movie Space Jam 2: A New Legacy just came out and is leading the box office.

Adele and Paul laughed and enjoyed the game for the duration of the night.

On a late-night podcast, ESPN’S Brian Windhorst, said that Paul and Adele were dating. “Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said. ”Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. ... This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Rich Paul is one of the NBA’s top sports agents. He reps top players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and more. In 2020, he appeared in Forbes as one of the world’s top 10 most powerful agents.

In October of last year, Adele, who likes to steer clear of the spotlight, hosted an episode of SNL. While she didn’t sing, she was very comfortable playing different roles in a variety of sketches. Her last record, titled “25,” earned a variety of awards including the Grammy’s 2015 Album of the Year. A new record has yet to be announced.