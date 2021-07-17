Megan Fox had to make a pro/con list before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has been happily dating Machine Gun Kelly for the majority of the year. Still, in an interview with Who What Wear, she said she was initially hesitant to dive into the relationship and had to make a pro and cons list to clear her mind.

Fox and Kelly met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, shot in 2020. Fox has spoken about their connection several times, calling it instant and knowing he was her soulmate from the start. “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,’” she said in a Washington Post profile.

Fox said that Kelly’s presence in the movie was one of the reasons why she chose to take on the role. “It was definitely a vehicle — I‘ll be honest — for me to meet Colson,“ she said. ”I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ’Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.’ ”

Still, before deciding to date him, she had to make a pros and cons list. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons,” she said.

Kelly has also spoken up about how much he loves Fox, claiming that he used to have a poster of her in his bedroom when he was young. He loved her movie Transformers so much that he had a tattoo of the Decepticons logo on his arm. “So that’s some full-circle shit,” MGK said in a GQ profile.