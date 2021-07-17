Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa post sweet photos of their sons

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa had twin sons on June 14th. As the kids turn a month old, the couple uploaded a photo of them on Instagram, introducing them to the world.

This past week, De La Rosa shared several photos with Cannon and their children, Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian, revealing their faces for the first time. The photos show the parents smiling and dressed in black with the babies wearing matching black and white onesies. They’re all laying against a white plushy backdrop.

De La Rosa, a DJ, also uploaded an adorable photo of the babies wearing headphones and holding a turntable on their laps.

Following the birth of the twins, Cannon fathered another son with model Alyssa Scott. The child is his fourth in a year and his seventh overall. He was born June 23 and is named Zen. While Cannon has been discreet, Scott confirmed he was the father during Father’s Day, when she posted a story with him with a caption that read “Celebrating you today.”

Last December, Cannon welcomed a daughter named Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. The couple had a previous child, a four-year-old named Golden.