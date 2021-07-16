Demi Lovato shares bathtub selfie and opens up about self-acceptance

Demi Lovato opens up about natural beauty and self-acceptance in an inspiring message shared on their Instagram account.

Loading the player...

The 28-year-old hitmaker who is ready to release their new TV show, posted a bathtub selfie without makeup on and admitted they feel the “sexiest” when they are not glammed up, with “no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.”

Demi says that although they don’t always feel comfortable in their skin, they feel “beyond grateful” to feel beautiful and accept their natural beauty when they are in the most vulnerable moments.

The singer is constantly being a source of inspiration for their fans, recently sharing a selfie with the hashtag #NoMakeupMonday, to show fans that they are barefaced most of the time and they are not always glammed up and ready for the red carpet.

The star also shared their thoughts on Instagram during non-binary awareness week, confessing that they are grateful with everyone’s efforts of avoiding misgendering them.