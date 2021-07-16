Kim Kardashian kicks off the weekend in her bikini

Kim Kardashian is starting the weekend with the right attitude, chilling out in the deck of a boat while wearing a beautiful bikini.
She uploaded a photo on Instagram wearing a lavender bikini and getting her tan on. She captioned it: “Don’t get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life- Dolly Parton. Friendly reminder to always take a little time for yourself.”
This week, Kim has given us summer goals in a variety of ways, posting different photos of herself doing summer activities.
She’s posted photos of herself hanging out in the woods, surrounded by palm trees, swimming underwater, and more.
In commemoration of Khloe’s birthday on June 27th, Kim uploaded several photos on Instagram of the two of them together, including several of them lounging on the beach and others showing their relationship over the years.
She captioned it: “OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!”
Recently, Kim spoke up about post-pandemic life and compared it to her traumatic robbery in Paris in 2016. “I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris,” Kim said to Khloe in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn’t want anybody to know where I was and didn’t want to be seen.”
“I felt I was just getting back into it, I had just gone to Paris, just started traveling and then quarantine happened and now I’m, like, such a freak all over again and never want to leave,” Kim said.
We’re glad to see that Kim’s recent posts suggest she is making the most out of her summer. We should take a page from her book and spend the remainder of it in our bathing suits.