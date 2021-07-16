Ariana Grande tells Britney Spears she is ‘loved and supported’

Britney Spears continues spinning her way out of her conservatorship with the love and support of her fans and the entertainment industry. The singer recently won one of the battles of the legal war and took social media to her sentiments with the world.

“Coming along, folks ... coming along!!!!!” Spears captioned an Instagram video after a successful L.A. Superior Court hearing. ”New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all!!!!!

©GettyImages



Supporters of pop star Britney Spears participate in a #FreeBritney rally at the Lincoln memorial on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group is calling for an end to the 13-year conservatorship lead by the pop star‘s father, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, who have control over her finances and business dealings. Planned co-conservator Bessemer Trust is petitioning the court to resign from its position after Britney Spears spoke out in court about the conservatorship.

“Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today,” she wrote, ending with: ”#FreeBritney.” Being this the first time she publicly uses the hashtag.

Immediately after sharing, Spear’s comment section filled with emojis and encouragement words from her supporters and celebrity friends, including Ariana Grande. “You are so very loved and supported,” Grande commented with white heart emojis. Besides Ariana, top celebrities including Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Iggy Azalea, Miley Cyrus have also supported the “Lucky” singer.

After years of fighting in silence and putting her best face on social media, the 39-year-old pop icon spoke directly to the judge and requested the end of her conservatorship, alleging mistreatment from her management team, including her father, Jamie Spears.

In her most recent hearing, the judge allowed the star to hire a private attorney. It has been a significant win for Spears and possibly the light at the end of the tunnel. The decision came ahead of another tearful plea by Spears to remove her father from the conservatorship in open court Wednesday, July 14th.

In addition, Spears wants to press charges for abuse. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” Spears said via remote video. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.” Before her voluntary testimony, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears her request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who attended the hearing in person.