Gigi Hadid got the chance to live out her baking dreams with Buddy Valastro

To celebrate being on the cover of the August issue of Harper’s Bazaar, supermodel Gigi Hadid tried her hand in cake decorating with cake master himself, Buddy Valastro of Carlo’s Bakery.
The 26-year-old was Valastro’s “summer intern” as seen in the 12 minute video posted to Hadid’s IGTV. She captioned the video, “My Dream Summer Internship with @buddyvalastro at @carlosbakery. Celebrating my @harpersbazaarus August Cover with the best day ever !!!” Hadid gushed to the baker how much she adores him and how she grew up watching his reality show, ‘Cake Boss,’ which ran on TLC for 14 seasons.
Throughout the video, Valastro takes Hadid through the different stages of decorating one of his famous cakes. From the look on Hadid’s face, she was in total concentration mode as she learned how to pipe flowers, color them, and then place them onto a cake.
While working hard, Hadid told Valastro about her love for baking and how she even baked her Oma aka her grandma on her mom’s side, a carrot cake for her birthday with yellow daisies on it.
Hadid then posted a picture of the finished cake to her Instagram and it was stunning! The caption of the final product read, “Thank you @samiranasr @harpersbazaarus @buddyvalastro for this dream come true 🥺 I have been waiting for [what feels like] my whole life for my first day at @carlosbakery ! full video on my IGTV 🤗.”
Aside from baking, during her cover interview with the magazine, Hadid also talked about being a new mom and the anxieties that come with it. To deal with her mental health, the 26-year-old told the magazine that she kept multiple journals, and labeled one good and the other bad.
“During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it.”
The interviewer asked what was inside of the bad journal and Hadid replied, “Anxieties and days where I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom?’”
“I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation. I also have sketch pads where I’ll watercolor-sketch, and sometimes I end up writing there too. I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook. I’m not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write.”