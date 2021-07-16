Gigi Hadid got the chance to live out her baking dreams with Buddy Valastro

To celebrate being on the cover of the August issue of Harper’s Bazaar, supermodel Gigi Hadid tried her hand in cake decorating with cake master himself, Buddy Valastro of Carlo’s Bakery.

The 26-year-old was Valastro’s “summer intern” as seen in the 12 minute video posted to Hadid’s IGTV. She captioned the video, “My Dream Summer Internship with @buddyvalastro at @carlosbakery. Celebrating my @harpersbazaarus August Cover with the best day ever !!!” Hadid gushed to the baker how much she adores him and how she grew up watching his reality show, ‘Cake Boss,’ which ran on TLC for 14 seasons.

Throughout the video, Valastro takes Hadid through the different stages of decorating one of his famous cakes. From the look on Hadid’s face, she was in total concentration mode as she learned how to pipe flowers, color them, and then place them onto a cake.

While working hard, Hadid told Valastro about her love for baking and how she even baked her Oma aka her grandma on her mom’s side, a carrot cake for her birthday with yellow daisies on it.