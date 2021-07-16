10 things you should know about Úrsula Corberó

Úrsula Corberó is starring in the movie Snake Eyes, in one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer. This marks Corberó ’s first big Hollywood break, where she plays the movie’s villain, an exciting development for action movies of all sorts. Snake Eyes is a spin-off of the GI Joe universe, a brand of action toys that expanded into a series of films starring Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon Levitt.
Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding and Samara Weaving. Úrsula plays the role of The Baroness in what’s surely bound to be one of the biggest roles in her career. Still, the actress has been around for a while, portraying a variety of roles across TV, film and even music videos. Here are 10 things you should know about her:
1. She stars in the Netflix series Money Heist
Her big break came with the Netflix series Money Heist, which quickly became a global sensation and one of Netflix’s most viewed programs., Money Heist is a drama that tracks two large heists. Úrsula plays Tokio, the lead of the series. The show was shot in Madrid, Panama, Thailand and Italy, and it launched her career.
2. She is an ambassador for Bulgari
In 2018, Úrsula became an ambassador for the Italian jeweler, Bvlgari. She was featured in the campaign for the Fiorever collection, shot by Mario Sorrenti. Over the years, she’s been the face of several brands, including Falabella, Stradivarius and Maybelline.
3. Corberó appeared in a music video with J Balvin and Bad Bunny
She’s also had appearances in music videos, like Dua Lipa’s “One Day,” which features of J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy.
4. She stars in the series Snatch
Úrsula has also starred in the series Snatch, alongside Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino and Phoebe Dynevor. The series is based on the film of the same name, starring Brad Pitt, Benicio del Toro, Jason Statham and more. It follows a group of inept scammers who find a truck of stolen gold and are soon thrust into the world of organized crime.
5. Her character in Money Heist was inspired by a famous film
Úrsula ’s role of Tokyo in Money Heist was partly inspired by Natalie Portman’s character in the film Leon: The Professional. Portman played the role of Mathilda, a precocious 12 year old who had a bobcut and a choker that has become very popular in Halloween.
6. She is dating Chino Darin
Úrsula has been dating the Argentinian actor, Chino Darin, since 2016. The couple met while shooting the Spanish series La Embajada.
7. She is from Barcelona
Úrsula Corberó was born and raised in Barcelona. She is fluent in Catalan, Spanish and English.
8. Her first role was for a show that aired in Catalan TV
Corberó started acting when she was very young, having appearances in commercials before her TV break. Her first major role came when she landed a part in Catalan TV, playing the role of Maria in the series Mirall Trencat.
9. She is an activist
Corberó is a feminist and activist, participating in breast awareness campaigns, climate change awareness programs and more. She is also the co-founder of Ymas, a company of artists that allows people to attend film premieres and behind the scenes events.
10. She has trolled fans about the nature of her relationship with Miguel Herrán
Miguel Herrán and Corberó star in Money Heist, playing the characters of Rio and Tokio. Over four seasons, the pair has become one of the main romances of the show. In real life, Corberó and Herrán are just friends, but on social media they take to trolling their fans by posting suggestive photos together.