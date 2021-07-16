10 things you should know about Úrsula Corberó

Úrsula Corberó is starring in the movie Snake Eyes, in one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer. This marks Corberó ’s first big Hollywood break, where she plays the movie’s villain, an exciting development for action movies of all sorts. Snake Eyes is a spin-off of the GI Joe universe, a brand of action toys that expanded into a series of films starring Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon Levitt.

Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding and Samara Weaving. Úrsula plays the role of The Baroness in what’s surely bound to be one of the biggest roles in her career. Still, the actress has been around for a while, portraying a variety of roles across TV, film and even music videos. Here are 10 things you should know about her:

1. She stars in the Netflix series Money Heist

Her big break came with the Netflix series Money Heist, which quickly became a global sensation and one of Netflix’s most viewed programs., Money Heist is a drama that tracks two large heists. Úrsula plays Tokio, the lead of the series. The show was shot in Madrid, Panama, Thailand and Italy, and it launched her career.

2. She is an ambassador for Bulgari

©GettyImages



Úrsula attends a Bvulgari exhibit.

In 2018, Úrsula became an ambassador for the Italian jeweler, Bvlgari. She was featured in the campaign for the Fiorever collection, shot by Mario Sorrenti. Over the years, she’s been the face of several brands, including Falabella, Stradivarius and Maybelline.

3. Corberó appeared in a music video with J Balvin and Bad Bunny