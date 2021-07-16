This time Corey Gamble is the one commenting on Khloe Kardashian’s sexy pics

Leave it to the Kardashians and their businesses to keep up with the trends. Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand is known for its size inclusive jeans but since she originally launched the brand in 2016, the 37-year-old has added shoes, athleisure, and workout attire to the list. Now, Kardashian is promoting the brand’s newest collection of neon bathing suits and she posted plenty of pictures to her Instagram which is once again getting everyone’s attention.

In one of the photos posted yesterday, Kardashian is seen in a neon yellow string bikini from the brand’s newest line. Her long brown wavy hair cascaded down her sides as she sat on a platform with her head titled looking at the camera. The comment section of the 37-year-old’s post was filled with friends, fans, and even family members all hyping Kardashian up.

One fan comment read, “Good God women!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while another said, “SOLD🤯.” Friend of the famous family, Food God commented, “Best self tanner ive ever seen!!!! Sell it NOW!!!” Boyfriend of mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble even took to Kardashian’s post to praise her. “The Goddess “ Congrats 🎊🍾🎉,” he wrote.

Over the next few days, the reality star continued to post more photos of herself wearing pieces from the Neon Swim and Essentials collection, which is out now.