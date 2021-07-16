This time Corey Gamble is the one commenting on Khloe Kardashian’s sexy pics

Leave it to the Kardashians and their businesses to keep up with the trends. Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand is known for its size inclusive jeans but since she originally launched the brand in 2016, the 37-year-old has added shoes, athleisure, and workout attire to the list. Now, Kardashian is promoting the brand’s newest collection of neon bathing suits and she posted plenty of pictures to her Instagram which is once again getting everyone’s attention.
In one of the photos posted yesterday, Kardashian is seen in a neon yellow string bikini from the brand’s newest line. Her long brown wavy hair cascaded down her sides as she sat on a platform with her head titled looking at the camera. The comment section of the 37-year-old’s post was filled with friends, fans, and even family members all hyping Kardashian up.
One fan comment read, “Good God women!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while another said, “SOLD🤯.” Friend of the famous family, Food God commented, “Best self tanner ive ever seen!!!! Sell it NOW!!!” Boyfriend of mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble even took to Kardashian’s post to praise her. “The Goddess “ Congrats 🎊🍾🎉,” he wrote.
Over the next few days, the reality star continued to post more photos of herself wearing pieces from the Neon Swim and Essentials collection, which is out now.
No word if Tristan Thompson or Lamar Odom commented on the photos after their back and forth feud last week in the comment section of one of Kardashian’s posts. In a FOX LA interview, Kardashian’s ex-husband addressed Thompson and that very public online feud.
“He don’t really know me, so that could have really turned ugly,” Odom said in the interview. “He made a mistake by saying it,” he continued. “I’m not going to say he’s stupid, but he don’t know me. I mean, if I got rattled or bothered by the words that someone said about me; my armor’s built up to deflect that. I wish him the best.”
Odom said he forgives Thompson’s forward comment to him. “...because he’s a Black man [and] he’s in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers at the end of the day. I’ll just leave it there.”