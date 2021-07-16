David Beckham jokes about his teenage sons copying his ‘90s hairstyle

The same trends seems to come back around every couple of decades, which is exactly what David Beckham has noticed with his very own family.

The former soccer superstar’s sons, sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, seemingly drew inspiration from their dad‘s signature hairstyles back in the late ’90s and early ’00s--a platinum buzz cut for Romeo and a hot pink one for Cruz. The 46-year-old was honored by the comparison, joining in on the fun by dyeing his own hair platinum blonde and reminding his teenage sons that he’s the one who started this trend so many years ago.

“Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90‘s 🤣 by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it 🤔 #DadDidItFirst 😂 @joshwoodcolour 🔥 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 🔥,” the father of four captioned a photo with Romeo and Cruz, all seen showing off their new looks together.

David’s wife and the mother of the boys, Victoria Beckham, couldn’t help but weigh in, agreeing that her husband was a trend-setter but admitting that she’s an even bigger fan of the look now.

“Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!! @joshwoodcolour x,” she commented, tagging the stylist who did the perfect dye job.

Romeo and Cruz’s older brother, 22-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, also gave the stylish hairstyles his stamp of approval, commenting, “Looks so cool ❤️.”

Funnily enough, this isn‘t the first time that David Beckham has called out his son for copying one of his iconic hairstyles. The former soccer pro left a comment on one of Romeo’s Instagram posts after he first bleached his hair blonde in May, joking about his influence once again.

“Nice hair ❤️ @romeobeckham,” David said. “I wonder where u got that idea from 😂.”