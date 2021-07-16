Naomi Campbell posts rare photo of her newborn daughter

Naomi Campbell’s newborn daughter is already the spitting image of her mom--at least, in the fashion department.
On Thursday, July 15, the 51-year-old supermodel gave fans a rare glimpse at her daughter on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Campbell’s first child--whose name has not yet been revealed--can be seen lying down while wearing a colorful Versace onesie.
“I love you Gianni Versace 🕊 🕊 ❤️ 🕊 🕊,” Naomi wrote in her caption, paying tribute to the late fashion icon on the 24th anniversary of his passing.
This post from the supermodel comes about two months after she revealed that she welcomed a daughter, leaving fans completely shocked by the unexpected news.
To make the big reveal, Campbell posted a sweet snap to Instagram, which shows her holding the little girl’s tiny feet in the palm of her hand.
“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she said in her caption. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”
So many of Naomi’s friends from the fashion industry left such supportive comments on the announcement, including Marc Jacobs, who couldn’t have been more excited by the baby’s arrival.
“Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day??” he asked. “How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️”
Donatella Versace also left a heart-warming comment on the post, excited that she’s going to be an auntie to Naomi’s new bundle of joy.
“Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!!” she wrote. “I am so so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!! Lots and lots of love, Donatella and Allegra 😘😘😘😘”
Shortly after making the announcement, Campbell posted a message on her Instagram thanking all of her friends for sending gifts to congratulate her on the new arrival.
“Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks, I am so thankful for the love that you‘ve poured into my daughter and I 🙏🏾,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself standing surrounded by colorful, pink flower arrangements.
“Thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes,” she continued. “Despite the challenging year we‘ve all had, there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for. By Gods Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel, strength and perseverance. Love, Naomi ❤️ ❤️”