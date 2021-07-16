Naomi Campbell posts rare photo of her newborn daughter

Naomi Campbell’s newborn daughter is already the spitting image of her mom--at least, in the fashion department.

On Thursday, July 15, the 51-year-old supermodel gave fans a rare glimpse at her daughter on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Campbell’s first child--whose name has not yet been revealed--can be seen lying down while wearing a colorful Versace onesie.

“I love you Gianni Versace 🕊 🕊 ❤️ 🕊 🕊,” Naomi wrote in her caption, paying tribute to the late fashion icon on the 24th anniversary of his passing.

This post from the supermodel comes about two months after she revealed that she welcomed a daughter, leaving fans completely shocked by the unexpected news.

To make the big reveal, Campbell posted a sweet snap to Instagram, which shows her holding the little girl’s tiny feet in the palm of her hand.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she said in her caption. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

So many of Naomi’s friends from the fashion industry left such supportive comments on the announcement, including Marc Jacobs, who couldn’t have been more excited by the baby’s arrival.

“Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day??” he asked. “How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️”