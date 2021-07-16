Christina Aguilera surprises fans taking an Xtina SoulCycle class

“There’s a reimagined version of ‘Genie [in a Bottle]’ that’s pretty epic,” she added. “There’s a Latin portion of the show where I bring back some of the songs from [2000’s] “Mi Reflejo,” and I’m thinking of doing a reggaeton spin on “What a Girl Wants.” I’m approaching this more like a theater show than a concert; each song will have a different mood, with a storytelling vibe. I love Tim Burton and Danny Elfman’s work together, so there’ll be some cool, dark, mysterious aspects to it as well.”

Star also said she is working on an English and Spanish-language record. “I’ve been in the studio working on two records,” she said. “An English record and a Spanish record. The last time I did a Spanish record was when I was baby Christina — ‘Mi Reflejo.’ It was such a beautiful moment for me to pay tribute to my roots on my father’s side — he’s from Ecuador — and ever since, I’ve been wanting to do another one.”

According to Xtina, it’s been two decades, and it’s about time she explores her roots once again. “So it’s really 20 years overdue, except now I’m kind of glad it was so long because I’ve been able to come back and dig deeper into some of my personal stories regarding my dad. I’ve always had a very estranged relationship with him, and I’m kind of touching on that,” she said.