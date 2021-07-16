Christina Aguilera surprises fans taking an Xtina SoulCycle class

Fans of Christina Aguilera had the surprise of their lives after the singer crashed their SoulCycle class. The award-winning superstar is getting ready to take the Hollywood Bowl stage this weekend but opened some time to do a quick meet & greet.
Aguilera learned there was a SoulCycle location in West Hollywood, California, offering an Xtina Soul class —indoor cycling and spinning workout classes with her music. So she put on her sweatpants and trendiest heels to pay a visit.
The singer paired her grey pants with a white bodysuit and an off-white trench coat. She completed her look with a pair of translucent black heels, a white handbag, black sunnies, and a silver cross necklace.
The “Genie in a Bottle” songbird didn’t arrive empty-handed. Each person took home a ticket for her concert.
After the surprise, Aguilera went back to work and shared on social media that the team is working on the final touches. “Final touches 🤍 Collaborating with @gustavodudamel & the @laphil is a dream, and I can’t wait for you all to see what we have been working on! @hollywoodbowl tomorrow & Saturday!” she wrote.
For both concerts, the 40-year-old songstress will be joined by Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Aguilera revealed to the Los Angeles Times what attendees could expect from her on Friday and Saturday. “I’ve never put so much effort and time into a setlist — songs like “Can’t Hold Us Down” to “Fighter” to some beautiful cover classics like [James Brown’s] “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” she told the publication.
“There’s a reimagined version of ‘Genie [in a Bottle]’ that’s pretty epic,” she added. “There’s a Latin portion of the show where I bring back some of the songs from [2000’s] “Mi Reflejo,” and I’m thinking of doing a reggaeton spin on “What a Girl Wants.” I’m approaching this more like a theater show than a concert; each song will have a different mood, with a storytelling vibe. I love Tim Burton and Danny Elfman’s work together, so there’ll be some cool, dark, mysterious aspects to it as well.”
Star also said she is working on an English and Spanish-language record. “I’ve been in the studio working on two records,” she said. “An English record and a Spanish record. The last time I did a Spanish record was when I was baby Christina — ‘Mi Reflejo.’ It was such a beautiful moment for me to pay tribute to my roots on my father’s side — he’s from Ecuador — and ever since, I’ve been wanting to do another one.”
According to Xtina, it’s been two decades, and it’s about time she explores her roots once again. “So it’s really 20 years overdue, except now I’m kind of glad it was so long because I’ve been able to come back and dig deeper into some of my personal stories regarding my dad. I’ve always had a very estranged relationship with him, and I’m kind of touching on that,” she said.