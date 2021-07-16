Kanye West was in good spirits while out with friends despite being friend zoned by Irina Shayk

A few months ago, headlines swirled that Kanye West and model Irina Shayk were an item but now it seems that the reported couple have pumped the brakes and are taking some time apart.

The supermodel is happy being single right now and just wants to be friends with Kanye West.

Regardless of the two not currently seeing each other, the rapper seems to be in good spirits. Earlier this week, the 44-year-old was spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant to watch the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. According to US Weekly, West seemed “relaxed and comfortable and was smiling and having a good time.”

According to the magazine, the ‘Good Morning’ rapper even stood up at one point during dinner and declared his admiration for point guard on the Suns, Chris Paul. A source said that West gave a moving speech about the player who is still playing after15 years in the league.