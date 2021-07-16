Kanye West was in good spirits while out with friends despite being friend zoned by Irina Shayk

A few months ago, headlines swirled that Kanye West and model Irina Shayk were an item but now it seems that the reported couple have pumped the brakes and are taking some time apart.
Regardless of the two not currently seeing each other, the rapper seems to be in good spirits. Earlier this week, the 44-year-old was spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant to watch the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. According to US Weekly, West seemed “relaxed and comfortable and was smiling and having a good time.”
According to the magazine, the ‘Good Morning’ rapper even stood up at one point during dinner and declared his admiration for point guard on the Suns, Chris Paul. A source said that West gave a moving speech about the player who is still playing after15 years in the league.
Maybe West is realizing he needs to take some time for himself and a break from dating after his publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian and now Shayk wanting to pause things.
According to Page Six, “She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him.”
“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]. It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating,” the Page Six source went on to say.
Shayk, who is co-parenting a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, is reportedly enjoying single life. “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now,” a said. “She is happy being single.”