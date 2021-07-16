Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go mansion hunting on ‘Billionaires Row’ in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be signing some paperwork soon because the couple was seen mansion hunting in Los Angeles on Thursday. The sky is the limit when it comes to the rich couple so they made sure to check out a $65 million home that‘s part of the city’s ‘Billionaires Row,’ per DailyMail. Lopez has been seeing touring schools in the area and the couple has reportedly agreed that the West Coast is the best place to relocate so all signs point to a Bennifer estate. Read everything we know about the house hunt below.

Earlier this month an insider told Us Weekly “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working. They plan on moving in together very soon.” It seems the couple started making moves to make that happen because they had a high-end realtor escorting them through Holmby Hills in LA. Affleck drove them around in a sleek black Mercedes in a casual T-shirt rocking his rugged beard. Lopez looked chic with her hair pulled back in a bun with diamond earrings and natural makeup. They seemed super excited to be looking at potential dream homes and they shared plenty of kisses along the way.

Considering the houses they are looking at, anyone would get a rush of excitement. One mansion they visited named il Magione is a 31,450 square-foot palace that has 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms so there is plenty of space for their combined family. J.Lo of course shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. So if they choose the house, all five of the kids could have their own bedrooms, and there is a bowling alley and a huge pool for family nights.

©West Side Estate Agency



il Magione

Since privacy is important to the couple, the house might be high on their list; it’s heavily gated and has a guardhouse for security. They would need some staff to care for the huge estate but the couple would still have privacy because there is a separate driveway for employees. Time will tell if this is the future home of Bennifer and fam!