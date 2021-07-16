Machine Gun Kelly had a huge poster of Megan Fox in his bedroom when he was in high school

Back in 2008 millions of teenage boys had Megan Fox’s poster on their wall, day dreaming of a day when they would be together. While most of them stayed fantasies, there was a teen in Cleveland by the name of Colson Baker that would one day make all his dreams come true- including the woman on the poster. That’s right, Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson, had his future girlfriends poster on his bedroom wall when he was in high school. But it doesn’t stop there, one classmate recalls him vowing he would marry her one day, per GQ.

Wesley Lowery, an old high school friend of MGK’s interviewed the singer for GQ and said he knew him as “the lanky white boy roaming the halls in bulky yellow headphones, carrying a CD player and a dream.” Years later MGK told Lowery, “You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend], which was go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award.” But it wasn’t the award, MGK loves being in the spotlight with Fox, dominating tabloids. “It has nothing to do with the award. I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, ‘Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us].”

MGK’s love for Fox goes back to her Transformers days when she stole everyone’s hearts. He was such a fan of the film he got the Decepticons logo tattooed on his arm. The film came out in 2007 and the next year Fox was GQ’s sexiest woman alive and the photo they published of her in a bikini sucking on cherries went straight on MGK’s wall. “It was the GQ poster, right?” He asked Fox during the interview who confirmed. “So that’s some full-circle shit,” MGK added. Now she’s the queen of the groupies, being called on stage of his performances, being featured in his music, and making pop culture history as one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood. Their PDA, blood loving relationship even seems to be influencing Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.