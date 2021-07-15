A walk down memory lane of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s third wedding anniversary is just a few short months away and while it’s hard to believe three years have already passed, it is even harder to believe that the lovebirds have known each other for years, back when they were just kids.
For a little walk down memory lane, Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 when the singer was first on the music scene as a young teen.“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute,” Hailey told Vogue years later. “Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.”
From there throughout the years, the two kept running into one another and eventually in 2014, dating rumors began. While the two kept denying the rumors, more and more photos surfaced of Justin and Hailey getting cozy. After Justin posted a photo of him kissing Hailey in 2016 for New Years, the singer still denied that they were exclusively dating.
“I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything,” he said. “I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility…” he told GQ that year about his love life.
For two years after that, the couple went their separate ways to eventually rekindle in 2018 which is the same year that Justin popped the question. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment [sic] each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!” the singer wrote on his Instagram.
The couple ended up eloping in a New York City courthouse and later on had an elaborate star-studded wedding. Now, the famous couple is seen jet setting all around the world, enjoying married life together.