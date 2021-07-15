Kaia Gerber is getting her acting feet wet in the new ‘American Horror Stories’ series

It seems that Kaia Gerber is looking to expand her resume by practicing her acting chops in ‘American Horror Stories‘, the spin-off series of ’American Horror Story.’

The new trailer that Murphy tweeted along with the text, “Killer Looks” shows a group of young attractive people posing for the camera before Gerber kisses her on-screen girlfriend, who is played by actress Sierra McCormick. From there, the short video shows several other cast members along with Gerber rising from out of a tub with smudged eye makeup and an intense look.

The 19-year-old is playing the character Ruby and we don’t know too much more about her character, which means we will have to watch and see what she is all about.

The season is made up of 16 episodes and will premiere on FX on Hulu this Thursday. If you’re confused on what makes this series different from the original ‘American Horror Story,’ we have you covered.

‘American Horror Stories‘ is a spinoff of ‘American Horror Story’ created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. According to E! News, the big difference between the two shows is the format of ‘American Horror Stories.’ The new show is “a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode,” according to FX Chairman John Landgraf.