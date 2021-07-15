Michael B. Jordan says extravagant Valentine’s Day date was due to ‘pent-up romance’

Michael B. Jordan has really let his romantic side shine throughout his relationship with Lori Harvey.

In a clip of Monday’s new episode of the Spotify Original podcast, Jemele Hill is Unbothered, shared with PEOPLE, the Black Panther star credits his decision to rent out an aquarium for his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day to “a lot of pent-up romance.”

“It was a lot, I wasn’t able to do a lot of those things in the past,” he explained. “It was fun; I’m a creative guy.”

Because of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan was forced to think outside of the box when it came to how he would surprise his other half for their first Valentine’s Day together.

“Then you gotta be even more creative because there wasn’t a lot of things that were open. The circumstances of a lot of things forced me to be a bit of a thinker on that one,” he continued. “I kind of put myself in a tough situation because I have to figure out next year.”

That’s the same sentiment his girlfriend’s Step-father, Steve Harvey, shared when he talked about the romantic gesture a few months back, saying it would be hard to follow-up in the coming years.

“Yeah, well, good luck, homie,” he told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his late night show in February. “You know, Valentine‘s come every year, I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you gonna top that. But good luck, partner.”

After the Creed actor rented out an entire aquarium for Valentine’s Day at the top of the year, Harvey shared some of the details with fans on her Instagram Story.

“My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” the model wrote, sharing a video of the tunnel beautifully decorated with flower petals and candles.