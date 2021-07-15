Demi Moore and Rumer Willis are the epitome of body confidence while on vacation in Greece

Greece seems to be a hotspot right now with celebrities flocking there for vacation. For the past two weeks, Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis have been having a blast while vacationing on the island of Santorini in Greece and they have plenty of bikini selfies to prove it.
While on her trip, Moore is proving that age is just a number as she showed off her toned body in a black string bikini yesterday. Before starting her day, the actress took a minute to pose in the mirror while wearing only her bathing suit and clear glasses. The other picture in the post showed Moore’s stunning view in Greece. She captioned the post, “Getting ready for another day in paradise.”
A few weeks ago, the 58-year-old shared an adorable picture of her in a bright lime green bathing suit with a matching coverup and lime green sandals. She captioned the post,“Ready, set, GO! Unveiling my fave piece and must-have — the Fiji. Love the tie back! #itdoesthebodygood.”
Her 32-year-old daughter, who she shares with Bruce Willis, has also been sharing plenty of confident bikini snaps the past few weeks. One of the more recent photos was a selfie of Willis enjoying some rest and relaxation in Greece wearing a burnt orange bandeau style bikini top and a towel resting on her head as she lounged in a chair. The famous daughter captioned the post with several sun emojis.
Moore and Willis’ confidence in a bathing suit is admirable and inspiring so it is fitting that Moore was recently a part of Andi swimwear’s TOGETHER campaign with her three daughters, Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis, and Rumer. The actress shared several photos of the campaign to her Instagram.
She captioned one of the stunning shots, “Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most ❤️ @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis @buuski.”
