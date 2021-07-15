Demi Moore and Rumer Willis are the epitome of body confidence while on vacation in Greece

Greece seems to be a hotspot right now with celebrities flocking there for vacation. For the past two weeks, Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis have been having a blast while vacationing on the island of Santorini in Greece and they have plenty of bikini selfies to prove it.

©GettyImages



The mother-daughter duo are having a blast in paradise.

While on her trip, Moore is proving that age is just a number as she showed off her toned body in a black string bikini yesterday. Before starting her day, the actress took a minute to pose in the mirror while wearing only her bathing suit and clear glasses. The other picture in the post showed Moore’s stunning view in Greece. She captioned the post, “Getting ready for another day in paradise.”

A few weeks ago, the 58-year-old shared an adorable picture of her in a bright lime green bathing suit with a matching coverup and lime green sandals. She captioned the post,“Ready, set, GO! Unveiling my fave piece and must-have — the Fiji. Love the tie back! #itdoesthebodygood.”