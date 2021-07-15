Jhay Cortez can hook you up with free French fries for life

Jhay Cortez is the latest celebrity to join the McDonald’s family. The chart-topping Latino artist is partnering with the company to celebrate the nationwide arrival of the all-new loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

Cortez is a big fan, and during his late-night recording sessions, a Big Mac is a must! Apart from celebrating the program’s launch, Jhay will give fans a chance to prove they’re the most loyal with the World Famous Fan contest. Participants will compete to score one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points or free fries for life,

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Cortez also shared more exciting news and confirmed his participation in Premios Juventud.



Tell us about your partnership with McDonald’s Well, I am proud to collaborate with McDonald’s for this launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards and serve as a judge to find the most loyal fans through the #MyMcDonaldsFanContest contest on Twitter. Obviously, I‘ve always been a McDonald’s super fan, ever since I was little. And for Latinos, sometimes we don’t have many resources to go to McDonald’s. It is like going to any restaurant; it is an occasion. We dressed well, and we behaved all week so our parents could buy us a Happy Meal, a McDouble, so it is super special for me. And obviously, a super important company, that I can get together with them and do something collaborative, it really is a pride. If you were a meal from McDonald’s, which one would you be and why? I would be the Big Mac straight up. Because of the sauce, it’s so good. Well, I would be the sauce exactly, not the Big Mac. It would be the sauce. (laughs). Besides this project, are you working or releasing new music or an album soon? Yes, yes. I’m releasing new music, a new album, new videos this month. I have a couple of videos coming out. There’s a lot of content coming out. Celebrities like to venture into different areas. Are you planning to or thinking about launching a business? Yes. 100%. I want to diversify, obviously. I don’t want to be at 50 years old singing. Hopefully, yes, I’m not saying no, but I want to learn to do other things and create jobs and get started in other areas. It doesn’t have to be music; it can be acting or business or signing artists or working with artists. Different. All I can do, I want to do.