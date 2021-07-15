Tristan Thompson paints True Thompson’s nails in cute video

Tristan Thompson recently shared on his Instagram a sweet video of him painting his daughter’s nails. True Thompson is three years old, and he shares her with Khloé Kardashian.
The video was shared via Tristan’s Instagram stories, where he’s seen sitting on the floor with True, painting her nails with bright pink nail polish. “Am I doing a good job Tutu?” he asked. “Do you have money to pay?”
True said no and Thompson said: “It‘s going to be free on the house.”
“Gotta keep my baby girl right,” he wrote over the footage.
Tristan has often posted stories and Instagram posts with his daughter, doing a variety of activities like painting her nails, having dance parties, and numerous selfies together.
Tristan and Khloé have a complicated relationship. While the couple appeared to be back on track earlier on in the year, it appears that now they’re taking a break. Sources told E! News that while Tristan wishes to get back together, Khloé wants to end the drawn-out relationship.
“Tristan does want her back and is making a very serious effort,” said a source. ”But even though Khloé has a healthy relationship with him and talks to him all the time for True, they are not back together and she is not interested in a romantic reconciliation with him.”
Recently, Tristan and Lamar Odom, Khloé’s ex-husband, had a heated exchange over Instagram. Khloé uploaded a photo in a bikini and Lamar commented “Hottie.” Tristan replied: “@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”
While Khloé and Tristan’s relationship remains up in the air, their relationship with True remains solid and positive, with both partners giving the other the chance to spend time with their daughter and make positive memories.