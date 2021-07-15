Tristan Thompson paints True Thompson’s nails in cute video

Tristan Thompson recently shared on his Instagram a sweet video of him painting his daughter’s nails. True Thompson is three years old, and he shares her with Khloé Kardashian.

The video was shared via Tristan’s Instagram stories, where he’s seen sitting on the floor with True, painting her nails with bright pink nail polish. “Am I doing a good job Tutu?” he asked. “Do you have money to pay?”

True said no and Thompson said: “It‘s going to be free on the house.”

“Gotta keep my baby girl right,” he wrote over the footage.

Tristan has often posted stories and Instagram posts with his daughter, doing a variety of activities like painting her nails, having dance parties, and numerous selfies together.

Tristan and Khloé have a complicated relationship. While the couple appeared to be back on track earlier on in the year, it appears that now they’re taking a break. Sources told E! News that while Tristan wishes to get back together, Khloé wants to end the drawn-out relationship.