Vanessa Bryant’s daughters Bianka and Capri wear late dad and sister’s jerseys at WNBA All-Star game

Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri, wore some special jerseys to root on the biggest stars in women’s basketball this week.

On Wednesday, July 14, the mother of four attended the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas alongside her daughters, 4-year-old Bianka and 2-year-old Capri. For the night out, Bianka wore her late father Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 24 jersey, while Capri sported her late sister Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 jersey from Kobe’s Mamba Academy.

“Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game ❤️#2 ❤️,” Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of Capri at the game, adding, “B.B. repping Daddy. ❤️#8#24 ❤️ @wnba All Star Game,” alongside a pic of Bianka.

Vanessa posed a lot of pictures from the night out, posing beside her two little girls and also shared a photograph of Bianka and Capri hanging with their older sister, 18-year-old Natalia Bryant.

The family wasn’t alone for the game, either, bringing along some of their good friends including New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Chicago Sky baller Candace Parker.

Vanessa and her family continue to honor Kobe and Gigi following their tragic passing in January 2020. The pair were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas along with seven others.

Just last month, Bryant and the family members of those who died reached a settlement agreement in the wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter involved. The terms of the agreement have been kept confidential, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles in June and obtained by PEOPLE.