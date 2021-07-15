AJ McLean and Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys share their support for Britney Spears and talk performing with *NSYNC

The Backstreet Boys are promoting their upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Residency, “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party.” To spread the word, AJ McLean and Nick Carter joined SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live over the phone to talk about their show and publicly show their support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

“I could tell you right now that my thoughts and my prayers are with her. I am a hundred percent team Britney,” said McLean. “I’ve said this to a few friends recently that, you know, back at the beginning of this whole conservatorship, when everything happened about 13 years ago, I could kind of empathize at that moment, maybe with her family, with how things transpired, but for it to go on this long, I think is absolutely asinine. I think it’s insane. I think it’s; it is completely brutal.”

Singer Britney Spears and father Jamie, brother Bryan and mother Lynne Spears.

According to AJ, he is livid with the whole situation, but knowing Spears isn’t allowed to have kids irritates him. “The one thing that she shared that really, really irks me is the whole IUD situation. I mean, that to me is physical abuse,” he assures. “Just the whole thing to me is grotesque. And I pray for her. I really feel in my heart that she’s going to break free of all of this, and I really hope that she does.”

Signs at the #FreeBritney Rally at the Lincoln Memorial on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.The #FreeBritney movement seeks an end to a conservatorship of the singer managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery, which controls her assets and business dealings, following her involuntary hospitalization for mental care in 2008.

The 43-year-old singer also revealed that he runs into Britney Spears “very often” at a local cupcake shop near their homes. “She’s a sweetheart; she’s pretty much my neighbor. I mean, she doesn’t live very far from me. I see her often,” he said. “‘Cause she goes to the same shopping center that I do. There’s this amazing cupcake shop that she goes... it’s something like Little Annes or something. It’s a little small cupcake shop over here. And, well, I don’t want to say where I live, but over here in this area.”

Additionally, the members of Backstreet Boys spoke about the possibility of performing with NSYNC and Justin Timberlake. “If you get all 10 of us to go out and do like 10 to 15 shows. I think it would; it would finally give the fans what they‘ve always wanted on both ends to see both groups that they couldn’t pick between for the last, you know, 25, 28 years together on, on the same stage,” AJ said. “I don’t know, something tells me that he [Justin Timberlake] might do it, but it’s just not the right time yet. I don’t know.”

“in the meantime, if you‘re needing your boy band fixed, there is a Christmas residency; tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16th, for the Backstreet Boys Christmas Party Residency. In the meantime,” Nick Carter jokes.

Andy Cohen hosts SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 am ET on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy. Watch the video below.