Chrissy Teigen opens up about her mental struggles after being ‘cancelled’

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her mental health struggles and says she has learned a lot, after being “cancelled” on Twitter and facing online criticism.

The mother and author revealed how she has been feeling, describing her experience in a lengthy post on Instagram, as she is trying to overcome the situation she faced.

Chrissy admitted she has been depressed and explained that “Going outside sucks and doesn‘t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.”

She also stated that it just feels “so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world,” adding that she hasn’t been feeling well in real life.

The once fan-favorite celebrity went on to say she needs “to snap out of this,” as she desperately wants to communicate with her fans online, “instead of pretending everything is okay.”

Chrissy also took a moment to talk about the concept of being cancelled, declaring that “cancel club is a fascinating thing,” and she has learned “a whollllle lot.”

“Only a few understand it and it‘s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks,” she shared.