Madonna and her 27-year-old boyfriend dressed for winter at JFK airport

The queen of pop, Madonna was spotted at JFK airport this week in full incognito holding hands with her dancer boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.
The 62-year-old singer was dressed in multiple layers considering the hot temperatures in New York recently. For her travel day, Madonna dressed in a black hoodie and matching shorts that had colorful figures all over it. Worn under her shorts were black tights and she paired her look with chunky black boots.
She pulled her hood over her head, wore sunglasses, and a black face mask to possibly hide her identity while in the airport. Her blonde hair was styled in two pigtails and she wore a black parka jacket over the entire look.
27-year-old Williams was also dressed for winter in a black and white hoodie, blue track pants with gold and white stripes down the side, and black sneakers. He also wore sunglasses and a black face mask, and a backpack over his one shoulder.
The ‘Material Girl’ singer’s kids, Mercy James and David Banda were also spotted in the airport with the couple. It’s unknown why they were all in the airport but we do know that Madonna is having one busy month. It was announced this morning that Madonna has a new concert documentary titled ‘Madame X’ coming out on Paramount+ October 8. The documentary chronicled her Madame X tour and will give viewers a peek into the singer’s life on tour.
“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said of the documentary in a press release. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”