Madonna and her 27-year-old boyfriend dressed for winter at JFK airport

The queen of pop, Madonna was spotted at JFK airport this week in full incognito holding hands with her dancer boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

The couple was decked out in winter attire earlier this week.

The 62-year-old singer was dressed in multiple layers considering the hot temperatures in New York recently. For her travel day, Madonna dressed in a black hoodie and matching shorts that had colorful figures all over it. Worn under her shorts were black tights and she paired her look with chunky black boots.

Madonna and her boyfriend in JFK earlier this week.

She pulled her hood over her head, wore sunglasses, and a black face mask to possibly hide her identity while in the airport. Her blonde hair was styled in two pigtails and she wore a black parka jacket over the entire look.

27-year-old Williams was also dressed for winter in a black and white hoodie, blue track pants with gold and white stripes down the side, and black sneakers. He also wore sunglasses and a black face mask, and a backpack over his one shoulder.