Welcome to Tokyo! Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner landed in Japan for the Olympics

Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner head off to Japan in search of gold. The gymnasts started their approximately 13-hour journey to Tokyo to get ready for the Olympics, which kicks off Jul 23, 2021.

“TOKYO BOUND w/ your new pilots,” Simone joked while sharing an image of her and Skinner posing in the cockpit. Biles rocked a white tank top with black leggings and a silver necklace with the Olympics five interlocking rings for the trip. As per MyKayla, she also kept it simple and comfortable by wearing a pink crew neck and leggings.

Skinner also took social media to share with her fans their adventures across the Pacific ocean. On her Instagram Story, the athlete shared her manicure featuring the Olympic rainbow rings.

©MyKayla Skinner





The gymnast also shared a glimpse of her seat on the plane. “See ya soon,” MyKayla wrote.