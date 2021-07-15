Welcome to Tokyo! Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner landed in Japan for the Olympics

Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner head off to Japan in search of gold. The gymnasts started their approximately 13-hour journey to Tokyo to get ready for the Olympics, which kicks off Jul 23, 2021.
“TOKYO BOUND w/ your new pilots,” Simone joked while sharing an image of her and Skinner posing in the cockpit. Biles rocked a white tank top with black leggings and a silver necklace with the Olympics five interlocking rings for the trip. As per MyKayla, she also kept it simple and comfortable by wearing a pink crew neck and leggings.
Skinner also took social media to share with her fans their adventures across the Pacific ocean. On her Instagram Story, the athlete shared her manicure featuring the Olympic rainbow rings.
The gymnast also shared a glimpse of her seat on the plane. “See ya soon,” MyKayla wrote.
United is the official airline sponsor of Team USA and will safely take our athletes to Asia. The company is also sponsoring five of the world’s most accomplished and decorated Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including Simone Biles.
Kolohe Andino, record holder for most championship titles in U.S. surfing history; Julie Ertz, two-time World Cup soccer champion; Jessica Long, 23-time Paralympic medalist, and Oz Sanchez Road Cyclist and six-time Paralympic medalist, are also part of the group.
On Saturday, May 22, 2021, Biles proved she is the greatest of all times (GOAT) after becoming the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike during a competition. The world champion gymnast competed at the GK US Classic in Indianapolis.
She continued making HERstory after braking the record as the woman with the most wins at the all-around U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. The gymnast completed her routine with ease and an overall score of 119.950 – surpassing Clara Schroth Lomady’s record of six titles.
To date, and after earning her seventh title, Biles is tied with Alfred Jochim as the most American with winnings. “It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run,” she said on NBC. “It’s really crazy.”
We send our good vibes to all the athletes competing this year! The 2020 Summer Olympics, is scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.