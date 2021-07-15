How Camila Cabello helped Shawn Mendes with his Spanish for Camilo’s new song ‘Kesi’

Shawn Mendes revealed he was nervous about perfecting his Spanish for his latest song collaboration with Camilo, however he luckily had his girlfriend Camila Cabello by his side!
The Canadian singer surprised his fans on the release of the ‘Kesi’ remix, singing with the Colombian star and admitting he was very excited to join in the incredible song, despite being in a different language.
“It reminded me so much of why I fell in love with music in the first place, writing music in the first place. And in a completely different language, I was getting the feeling from him so deeply,” Shawn shared.
Camilo also confessed he was thrilled to have Shawn recording a verse for his song, not just for his participation, but because he also wanted to sing a verse in Spanish.
“Just the idea of Shawn singing in Spanish is something that brings me so much joy and excitement,” Camilo explained.
The Colombian pop star added that “Shawn singing in Spanish sounds real,” however Shawn took a moment to praise Camila Cabello for her help and support, revealing that the Cuban singer was in the studio making sure he pronounced every word perfectly.
Camila said, “If you‘re going to do this, you got to do it right. You can’t be saying these words wrong,” adding that it took him “hours to get the words right,” as he “could not mess that up. It was going to ruin our relationship.”