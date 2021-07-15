EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Carson and Paulina Char, sisters and best friends who shine with their own light

Latinas, independent and successful! Sisters Sofía Carson and Paulina Char are two young women who are shining bright with their own light and unique careers. The first one does it in front of the cameras, and at 28 years old, is a true Hollywood star. The second, about to turn 26, is an already recognized executive in the world of beauty.

Both share very desirable professional and glamorous lives and invited us to spend an afternoon with their family, next to the Pacific Ocean, in the coastal city of Malibu in Los Angeles, California and learn about their Colombian upbringing, relationships and aspirations.

HOLA! USA had the chance to do an exclusive interview with the two sisters who are quite close, Paulina and her older sister, Sofia, the interpreter of ‘He Loves Me,’ the latest song by the Disney star that is sweeping the US.

“My mom is my everything. My whole world, my ground pole, my heart … She taught us to be fearless, independent women, for whom nothing is impossible.” - Sofia Carson





Photographer: Nunu | Fashion stylist: Nicolas Bru | Makeup: Karan Mitchell | Hair stylist: Caile Noble



Paulina, where did your love for the world of beauty come from? Paulina Char: I’ve always loved all things beauty! I was always that little girl in my mom’s bathroom going through all her creams and make up. I would beg my parents to please get me every new product I would see on infomercials! It’s truly always been a part of me. What do you find more attractive about the field you work in: the business or the style and beauty? PC: I’ve always loved business. I think it’s in my blood! But the creative side of what I do so fun, bringing an idea to life from start to finish is just such an exciting part of my job, too! What do you like most about your job and why? PC: I think there’s something so special and fulfilling about creating a make-up product from start to finish and then seeing it in the world being loved by people! Every time I walk into a Sephora and I see our products doing so well and so loved will forever be a highlight of my career! And doing it with our incredible team at Tower 28 beauty, that I love so much, makes work fun! If you had the opportunity to work on something different in the future, what would that be? PC: This might be unexpected but I love real estate! I don’t know if I would ever do it full time but I have a deep love for it!

Paulina: “Since I was little I have always wanted to have children and get married. It is not something that will happen soon, but in the future, yes.”- Paulina Char