Sofia y Paulina Digital Cover
HOLA! USA DIGITAL COVER

EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Carson and Paulina Char, sisters and best friends who shine with their own light

From the beaches of Malibu, the Disney star poses with her family

Latinas, independent and successful! Sisters Sofía Carson and Paulina Char are two young women who are shining bright with their own light and unique careers. The first one does it in front of the cameras, and at 28 years old, is a true Hollywood star. The second, about to turn 26, is an already recognized executive in the world of beauty.

Both share very desirable professional and glamorous lives and invited us to spend an afternoon with their family, next to the Pacific Ocean, in the coastal city of Malibu in Los Angeles, California and learn about their Colombian upbringing, relationships and aspirations.

HOLA! USA had the chance to do an exclusive interview with the two sisters who are quite close, Paulina and her older sister, Sofia, the interpreter of ‘He Loves Me,’ the latest song by the Disney star that is sweeping the US.

“My mom is my everything. My whole world, my ground pole, my heart … She taught us to be fearless, independent women, for whom nothing is impossible.” - Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson and Paulina Char HOLA! USA Digital Cover
Photographer: Nunu | Fashion stylist: Nicolas Bru | Makeup: Karan Mitchell | Hair stylist: Caile Noble

Paulina, where did your love for the world of beauty come from?
What do you find more attractive about the field you work in: the business or the style and beauty?
What do you like most about your job and why?
If you had the opportunity to work on something different in the future, what would that be?
Paulina: “Since I was little I have always wanted to have children and get married. It is not something that will happen soon, but in the future, yes.”- Paulina Char
Sofia Carson and Paulina Char
What were some of your dreams as a little girl? And ... What are some of your current dreams?
In what ways do you want to be like your parents?
What is the best advice your sister has given you?
Do you prefer being in front of or behind the cameras?
“I grew up seeing some parents and whole family, who are tireless workers, who put their heart into everything they do” - Paulina Char
Sofia Carson and Paulina Char
Of all the adventures you have had with Sofia, which is your favorite?
How do you find balance in your life?
“I have always loved business. It is something that is in my blood” - Paulina Char
Sofia Carson and Paulina Char
Can you imagine being married with children?
Who do you ask for advice on matters of the heart?
And who do you ask for advice in regards to work?
Sofia Carson and Paulina Char
“Singing, acting, dancing, and composing, goes much further than what I love. It is who I truly am” - Sofia Carson

Sofia, you had a dream as a child that you fought for and now you are living that dream. What do you feel when you see yourself on a Hollywood set or singing on top of a stage and look back in time?
What do you think has been the secret to your success?
At what point did you say to yourself, ‘OMG I think I made it!’
“My sister is my best friend”- Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson and Paulina Char
Composer, dancer, actress, singer ... In which role are you happiest? Are there more than one?
Where does your center come from? Where do you land when difficult days come?
Sofia Carson and Paulina Char
How are you similar and how are you different?
What have you learned from her?
You are very attached to your family. What is the best personal and career advice your parents have given you?
Sofia Carson and Paulina Char
