EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Carson and Paulina Char, sisters and best friends who shine with their own light

Latinas, independent and successful! Sisters Sofía Carson and Paulina Char are two young women who are shining bright with their own light and unique careers. The first one does it in front of the cameras, and at 28 years old, is a true Hollywood star. The second, about to turn 26, is an already recognized executive in the world of beauty.
Both share very desirable professional and glamorous lives and invited us to spend an afternoon with their family, next to the Pacific Ocean, in the coastal city of Malibu in Los Angeles, California and learn about their Colombian upbringing, relationships and aspirations.
HOLA! USA had the chance to do an exclusive interview with the two sisters who are quite close, Paulina and her older sister, Sofia, the interpreter of ‘He Loves Me,’ the latest song by the Disney star that is sweeping the US.
“My mom is my everything. My whole world, my ground pole, my heart … She taught us to be fearless, independent women, for whom nothing is impossible.” - Sofia Carson
Paulina: “Since I was little I have always wanted to have children and get married. It is not something that will happen soon, but in the future, yes.”- Paulina Char
“I grew up seeing some parents and whole family, who are tireless workers, who put their heart into everything they do” - Paulina Char
“I have always loved business. It is something that is in my blood” - Paulina Char
“Singing, acting, dancing, and composing, goes much further than what I love. It is who I truly am” - Sofia Carson
“My sister is my best friend”- Sofia Carson
Credits:
- Photographer: Nunu @nunupictures
- Fashion stylist: Nicolas Bru
- Makeup: Karan Mitchell
- Hair stylist: Caile Noble