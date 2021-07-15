Katy Perry spends the day with Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr continue to prove that you can be friends with your partner’s hot exes. Perry, who is engaged and has a daughter with Orlando Bloom is not only on good terms with his ex-wife she spent the day supporting her skincare line Kora Organics. The award-winning brand was celebrating the release of their new ‘Minty Mineral Hydration Mist’ and Perry was there ready to get hydrated. The singer shared videos of the chic and perfectly decorated event which included a yoga class and Perry was all smiles supporting the model. The new mom even got a special shoutout during Kerr’s speech. In the caption, Perry explains it was her first time doing yoga since being pregnant and quipped, “let’s just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk.”

Kerr reposted Perry on her story and wrote “Love you” with a cute emoji. If you look through Kerr’s story you will understand why Perry hashtagged #amianinfluencernowornah on her post. The businesswoman’s event was filled with influencers and Kerr made sure to take selfies and tag them.

It’s not the first time the ladies have been role models for befriending and respecting your exes partner. They have always been vocal about the love they share for each other. Back in November on The Drew Barrymore Show Kerr told the host, “I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother, it’s just the most important thing.” Kerr continued, “I am just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband.”

Plus, in October 2018 she showered Perry with gifts and flowers for her birthday. According to TMZ, Kerr waited to pick up her and Bloom’s son Flynn outside of the Barton G restaurant in West Hollywood where they celebrated the singer’s birthday. As Flynn climbed into the back of his mom’s car, Kerr handed Perry a bouquet of pink and white roses and a white gift bag.